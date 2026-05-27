Taylor Swift's global fame reminds Paul McCartney of ‘Beatles' mania

Paul McCartney believes Taylor Swift is experiencing the same kind of worldwide fame that once surrounded The Beatles during the height of Beatlemania.

While speaking on the BBC show Tracks Of My Years, Paul said he could clearly see a connection between Taylor’s level of popularity and what his band experienced in the 1960s.

However, the music legend also made it clear that Taylor does not need guidance from him because she is already handling her success well.

He joked that he feels more like a grandfather figure to today’s younger artists.

Paul also shared details about a party hosted by his wife Nancy Shevell and daughter Stella McCartney, where he met several young stars including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

He praised all of them for their talent and strong voices.

The legendary singer also opened up about fame and explained that he has learned to live with public attention over the years.

Still, he admitted he avoids taking selfies with fans because he wants to keep feeling like himself instead of becoming an attraction for photos.