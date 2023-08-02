Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together amid split rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong together and are still dating amid rumours about their split.



TMZ quoted a source saying, "The pair are still dating, and any reports that say otherwise are false."

Pagesix reports an inside urging fans of the couple not to believe everything they read.

The 25-year-old reality TV star, Kylie and the 27-year-old Dune actor sparked romance rumours in April, and since then, they have been keeping a low profile. In June, Kylie was spotted leaving Chalamet's house while in a makeup-free look.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together amid split rumours

Previously, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source saying that the couple had kept their relationship fun and casual and they enjoyed hanging out with each other.

Jenner was previously married to singer Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids, a five-year-old daughter, Stormi, and their son Aire is 18 months old.

Travis remained tight-lipped about the relationship of his ex Kylie but now he appeared to have taken a jibe at Chalamet in his song Meltdown where he rapped about 'Chocolate' and the 'Willy Wonka Factory' and then goes on to tell an unnamed former lover to find someone "hot as me, bit*h."