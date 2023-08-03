Cardi B's thrown microphone to be sold for charity

Cardi B's alleged mic bid has crossed $90,000

A person is auctioning the alleged microphone of Cardi B for charity, from which she hit a concertgoer who splashed his drink on her at the Las Vegas concert.

On eBay, Scott Fisher has listed the item and announced the amount will be split into two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

The audio company The Wave head said that he wanted to "try to do something good", adding, "I own the mic that Cardi B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago," per the listing.

Claiming the mic to be the same, which the Grammy winner hurled into the crowd. "After some encouragement from people I decided to auction it off with 100% of the profit going to be split evenly amongst 2 charities. One is a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The other is Wounded Warrior Project," the seller's Facebook post added.

At the time of writing, the microphone's current bid stands at a whopping $94,600, while August 8 is the last date for the listing.

The eBay listing recognized the microphone as a "Shure Axient Digital Mic."

"We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show," the listing added.

"It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked 'main', the post said.