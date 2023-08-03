BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Huyn dating rumours officially confirmed

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is officially dating Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun.



The news was first reported by Dispatch, after Jisoo and Hyun's talent agencies confirmed the news on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023.

Dating rumours surrounding the pair had been swirling as Hyun was spotted entering and leaving the singer’s apartment in Yongsan. The news had picked up since Jisoo is rarely visiting Korea due to her work engagements, via Koreaboo.

YG Entertainment, the agency that represent the singer, 28, whose full name is Kim Jisoo, confirmed to a Korean media outlet in the following statement.

“[Jisoo and Ahn] are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” the agency said in the statement.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment likewise said, “They are getting to know each other.”

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, this is the first time the agency has confirmed a dating rumour about the member of the group.

The outlet further stated that the actor is seven years older than Jisoo. He made his debut in the industry as a model in 2007 and has pursued a career in acting. His notable roles include Descendants of The Sun (2016), Itaewon Class (2020), Yumi’s Cells (2021, 2022) and Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022).

Meanwhile, Jisoo was the third member to join BLACKPINK and is the eldest of the group. She’s the lead vocalist and is considered an expert harmoniser.