Victoria, David Beckham attract trouble by constructing on road at Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have come under fire for starting construction on the road at their Cotswolds home without waiting for approval.

In a report published by The Sun, the power couple has asked for permission to build a new access road on their £12m property last month.

However, instead of waiting for approval, they have already begun work on the road, while simultaneously working on their new glasshouse, for which they already have permission.

The plans have been criticized by a neighbor, James Worthington, who described them as "pointless." He provided evidence showcasing that new fence posts have been erected alongside the existing farm track.

According to Worthington, a large spruce pine tree has already been felled, with roots remaining in the ground.

“A membrane has already been laid, posts have been installed in the ground with barbed wire instead of rails on both sides of this already laid track,” he added.

Worthington emphasized that the track in question was not present a year ago, indicating the recent nature of the construction.

This situation has raised concerns and generated disapproval from those residing nearby.