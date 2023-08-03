Prince Harry planning to ‘resurrect’ himself: ‘Swing his mallet’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is currently working to ‘completely resurrect himself’ with this new brand image.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the need to rehabilitate the duke's brand image.

She shed light on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she started the conversation off by saying, “This demi-tour could be just the ticket to turn things around for the Sussexes. (Larazus, hold my beer).”

For now, Ms Elser warns, “We are about to see original flavour Harry return to the fore," whether it is "with the duke doing charity, connecting with veterans and service personnel and taking to the polo ground to swing a mallet about the place.”

Before signing off though the expert also noted, “This is exactly his milieu, the sort of territory where he made his name, back in the days when he was still allowed to use his HRH and the Buckingham Palace pool.”