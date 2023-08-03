 
Lionel Messi snubs Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Lionel Messi recently made his debut for Inter Miami, a scorer club co-owned by David Beckham.

The game was also attended by Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, and Serena Williams.

The celebrities who attended the game later posted their pictures with Messi and Beckham on social media websites.

Kim Kardashian's children wore Messi's t-shirts as they witnessed the game.

The reality TV star also posted a picture of her son with the footballer.

But Messi shared only one Instagram post after the game which contained a picture with his friends.

The footballer's photo featuring David Beckham, Victoria and others did not inlcude Kim Kardashian or her children.



