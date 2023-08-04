Jack Quaid sets the record straight on 'Fantastic Four' rumours

Joseph Quinn instead Jack Quaid is reportedly mulled for the 'Fanstastic Four' role

The Fantastic Four reboot is touted as Marvel's next big movie, but Jack Quaid won't be the Jhonny Storm in it as the excited rumours suggest.

The Boys famed actor took to Twitter to quash the wild speculations, especially after The Hot Mic's latest episode added fuel to it.

"Not playing Johnny Storm but hey, I'm flattered. Now that you're here, though, donate to the sagaftra foundation if you can!"

Earlier, the reporter Jeff Sneider shared his scoop on his Youtube channel adding the Mission Impossible actress Vanessa Kirby was mulled to play the Sue Storm or The Invisible Woman while the Oppenheimer star was considered for the Human Torch.

However, hours later, the film critic took a U-turn on the the 31-year-old mention and added that his source told the Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn was instead weighing up for the fiery character.



Previously, creator Kevin Feige hyped up the upcoming Fantastic Four as a major pillar in phase six.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four."

The Fantastic Four will open in theatres on February 15, 2025