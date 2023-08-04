Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release video together with major announcement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have made their first official public appearance together amid divorce and split rumours.



The California-based royals shared a video with a major announcement ahead of Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday.

They posted the video on their Archewell foundation website with a sweet message.

Meghan and Harry announced, “The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund today announced an inaugural cohort of 26 inspiring young people and organizations, selected for their groundbreaking approach to changing the future of technology.

“These innovators and campaigners have been awarded a total of $2 million to support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world.”

The announcement further reads: “The cohort will work on a range of innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence; improving education access; leveraging platforms to address social and environmental challenges; and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.”

According to Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, the special video was recorded at the couple’s Montecito, California, home last month.

In the video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit together as they congratulate a number of the fund’s inaugural beneficiaries.