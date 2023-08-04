Kendall Jenner showcases her sculpted midriff in a chic black crop top

Kendall Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles this week during a coffee run, showcasing her stunning legs. The 27-year-old supermodel, known for her jet-setting lifestyle, enjoyed the August sunshine in her hometown.

Dressed in high-waisted black trousers that accentuated her long legs, Kendall cinched the outfit with a belt to highlight her enviable waistline. She paired the look with a black crop top, revealing her toned midriff, and completed the ensemble with dark hair and sleek sunglasses.

Carrying a tote bag on one shoulder, the famous reality star opted for a casual look, wearing flip-flops for her outing.

On the personal front, Kendall is currently in a relationship with Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper famous for songs like "Yo Perreo Sola." Despite being spotted on dates together, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private and hasn't disclosed much about it in public.

During a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Kendall refrained from sharing any details about her romance with Bad Bunny, simply responding with a 'no comment.'

However, she did shed some light on her approach to her love life. Kendall explained that she prefers to strike a balance between keeping things private and preserving the sanctity of certain aspects of her personal relationships.

This mindset is consistent with her past relationships with individuals like Blake Griffin and Devin Booker.