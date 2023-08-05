Dwayne Johnson launches fresh attack on WB, DC leadership for 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson reportedly tried hard to insert his vision into the DC universe

Dwayne Johnson and new DC bosses are at loggerheads since the latter axed the former's Black Adam from their new universe.

Now appearing at the Hart to Heart talk show, The Rock answered the host Kevin Hart sincere yet biting question: What went wrong with his antihero flick?

The 51-year-old aimed first at the new setup of the comic franchise, adding, "I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership. And at that time as we were creating 'Black Adam,' developing it, shooting 'Black Adam,' we got knocked down a little bit because of COVID and the shutdowns, got back up, there were so many changes in leadership."

The Fast X star shaded the Warner Bros. head honchos for not aligning with his vision.

"And as you know, anytime you have a company, but especially that size and magnitude... and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively, fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with, philosophically."

The California native also touched on the thorny issue of Teth-Adam out of the new DC despite his alleged aggressive lobbying.

"So I think 'Black Adam' was one of those movies that got caught in that web of new leadership, and that will always be one of the biggest mysteries, not only for me and us on our end, but also throughout our business."

Under James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DCEU took a fresh approach by taking out the previous actors, bar a few, and bringing up new faces.

In the process, Johnson's Black Adam also received his marching orders as the actor confirmed his character would "not be in [the] first chapter" of the new DCU.

This comes merely after two months of the film's release. But the actor's interesting choice of words, i.e., "first chapter," hinted the all-powerful character might return in the franchise following phases.



