Has Lewis Hamilton grown tired of ladylove Shakira?

Shakira is in an “open relationship” with her new alleged lover Lewis Hamilton, revealed a journalist claiming to be an expert on singer’s life.

In a report published by Spanish media outlet Marca, paparazzo Jordi Martin discussed speculations that the Formula One driver has "grown tired" of the Waka Waka singer.

It was also speculated that the racing star was distancing himself from Shakira upon learning that she is with him to make her ex-partner Gerard Pique jealous.

Martin dismissed all such rumours and revealed that even though the two are romantically involved, it is an open relationship where they are both allowed to have flings with other people.

This may explain Shakira’s link with NBA player Jimmy Butler, with whom she sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted having dinner at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London last month.

Clearing air around speculations about Shakira and Hamilton, Martin said, “I would like to deny an information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira's attitude.”

"I can categorically deny this information,” he said, adding, “because I have spoken to Shakira's entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton there has always been a beautiful friendship.”

Revealing a major details about their alleged relationship, Martin said, “And that, between them there has been something more than friendship.”

“The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted."