Jamie Foxx lands in trouble over anti-Semitic post: ‘He wants to get Kanye’d’

Jamie Foxx has attracted immense backlash over his latest social media post which hinted at anti-Semitism following his health scare.

The Django Unchained star sparked reactions after he shared a message seemingly directed towards anti-Semitism on his Instagram feed and story.

"They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove" Foxx wrote in all caps in a since-deleted post.

Even though the actor quickly deleted the post, fans were able to get a screenshot of his story that was shared on Twitter which attracted severe criticism from Jewish people.

In a report published by the Times of Israel, it was revealed that Foxx’s post alludes to the "Jewish deicide", which is the belief that "Jews are collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus."

Social media users compared Foxx with Kanye West, who got cancelled by major brands following his outbursts at Jews last year, with some even alluding to give the same treatment to the actor.

“Did Kanye hack Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account?” one user tweeted while another shared, “FRESH OUT OF VACCINE MISHAP — ACTOR JAMIE FOXX WANTS TO GET KANYE’D.”

“For crying out loud. Has Jamie Foxx gone full Kanye on us?” another penned.

One noted, “Mainstreaming of antisemitism and hatred of Jews, now preached by Jamie Foxx and apparently “liked” by Jennifer Aniston l, is scary stuff that will threaten Jewish people… and all the rest of us.”

Journalist Eve Barlow also commented on the matter, writing, “Hey, so with Kanye, Whoopi, Jamie Foxx and Carbi B all exposing themselves as antisemites, is now a good time to talk about how I was cancelled for saying that there's an antisemitism problem in the Black community?”

“I'd like my reputation back,” she added.