King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new major role?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to take over a major new role from her father-in-law King Charles.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Kate Middleton could become the new Commodore of the Royal Thames Yacht Club, the role currently held by King Charles after Prince Andrew was removed as head of Britain's most famous yacht club because of his links to Jeffrey Epstein in 2021.

Royal expert Richard Eden told Daily Mail, the Royal Thames Yacht Club is pinning their hopes on Kate Middleton.

The publication quoted a senior member of the club as saying over the role of the Princess of Wales, if she accepted the new major patronage, “Kate would be a great role model.”

The senior member further said, “But the trouble is, royal protocol dictates that it's up to her and the Royal Family to make the first move.”

The final decision would be made by the palace, the source said.