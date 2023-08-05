'Aquaman 2' director James Wan recuperating after hospitalization

 
August 05, 2023

Aquaman 2 director James Wan, shared a health update with his fans and revealed that he is currently recuperating after a recent hospitalization.

A picture was posted on the filmmaker's Instagram stories, that featured James Wan lying on a hospital bed with an apparent IV in his right arm.

A note written on the picture read that the director was rushed to the hospital's emergency room due to an undisclosed health issue.

It added, "You never want to rush to ER in the middle of the night and then to stay in the hospital."

The message also expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff for taking good care of James Wen.

It continued, "James is safe now and on the mend."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wan was getting ready for the release of his film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The movie features Jason Mamoa taking on his iconic role again as the DC superhero.

The movie is a followup of the 2018 hit of James Wan, Aquaman which reportedly earned more than one billion dollars worldwide.

James is known for directing horror movies such as Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant.

Another hit by James Wan is Furious 7 which also topped more than one billion dollars globally. 

