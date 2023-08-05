Princess Diana sneaked Prince William, Harry out for 'American food' dates

Princess Diana enjoyed sneaking out her children for special meals, reveals a former royal staff member.

Royal chef David McGrady admitted that the former Princess of Wales often cancelled lunch at the last moment to take the brothers out.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the chef said: "I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said, 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's.' And I said, 'Oh my god your royal highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.'



"And she said, 'No, it's the toy they want.' Yeah, the boys loved McDonald's, and going out to pizza, and having potato skins—sort of the American foods. They were royal princes but had children's palates."



He later told the Mirror: "They would then come home and sit on a giant stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in front of the TV and watch Blind Date. The three of them would nip to McDonald's for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date. All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room. They loved Blind Date and I'd hear them all screaming things like 'Oh don't pick him!' and 'Lorra, lorra fun'."