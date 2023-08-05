Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse into relationship with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April

On Friday, Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram recently to showcase her affection for her fiancé, 21-year-old Jake Bongiovi.

In a mirror selfie that radiated happiness, Brown and Bongiovi were captured in a loving embrace. The image was accompanied by an endearing caption that read, "i stan jake bongiovi."

Brown exuded elegance in the snapshot, donning a gracefully draped yellow off-the-shoulder dress. Complementing her ensemble with delicate gold accessories, including a subtle necklace and hoop earrings, she completed her look with an effortless loose updo.

Bongiovi, on the other hand, emanated charm in a crisp white button-down shirt and a understated chain necklace.

This Instagram display of affection follows a series of captivating images documenting Brown and Bongiovi's exhilarating escapade at Six Flags Over Georgia just a few weeks prior.

Brown's enthusiasm for the outing was evident in her caption, "Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia! thank you for having me." The accompanying carousel of photos showcased Brown, her younger sister Ava Brown, and her fiancé, all beaming with joy.

Brown officially announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April, capturing the essence of their love story in a black-and-white photograph. Quoting a line from Taylor Swift's Lover, she wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Bongiovi reciprocated the sentiment by sharing two photos of the couple near the water, captioned simply with "Forever."

In a heartwarming twist, Bongiovi's father, the legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, gave his blessing to the young couple during an interview on Radio Andy.

Despite the age difference, Bon Jovi emphasized the importance of finding a partner with whom one can grow. "If you find the right partner and you grow together... my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all."