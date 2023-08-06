Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’

 
Prince Harry has just been called out by experts for ‘largely failing’ in his bid for an apology.

Insights into this apparent failure have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

in it she referenced Prince Harry’s potential next move and said, “It’s at this point that sequestering oneself away in a small bothie (wee Scottish cottage) somewhere on the vast Balmoral estate might not look like the worst idea, even if it came with the prospect of being dragooned into some lengthy moorland march by aunty Anne.”

“Obviously, there has been no sort of progress or patching of hurts this year in the wake of Harry’s memoir.”

But “by the same token, all indicators point to the duke and duchess moving on from their years-long purging of emotions whenever they were in the vicinity of recording devices. The main tempest would seem to have passed.”

“At the same time, Harry’s attempts at dragging some sort of concession or an apology out of his father and brother have fallen totally on obstreperous deaf ears,” Ms Elser also added.

“He might have sold a Guinness World Record-busting number of books and have finally worked out how to use a semicolon, but his campaign to hold The Firm to account looks like it has largely failed.

Before concluding she also pointed out that while “he scored a few blows,” still “there was not a single knockout.”

