Prince Harry, former girlfriend Chelsy Davy will ‘always be friends’?

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry will ‘always be friends’ amid divorce rumours with Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy will "always be friends" amid his divorce rumours with wife Meghan Markle.

Chelsy Davy, who had on-and-off relationship with Prince Harry between 2004 and 2011, made headlines recently after the Duke shared allegations in court that media intrusion was the main reason for their split.

Prince Harry also talked about Davy in his bombshell memoir Spare, released in January, leaving the royal fans shocked.

It is reported that Chelsy Davy lives with her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott after they married in secret in May 2022, months after welcoming their first son Leo, in January 2022.

Before this, she had also attended the wedding of her former beau with Meghan Markle back in 2018.

According to a report by Hello magazine, following Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Davy had revealed to The Times that she and Harry will, "always be friends."

Meanwhile rumours are rife Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is on the rocks.

