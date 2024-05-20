 

King Charles pays tribute to Commonwealth personnel amid major steps against Meghan, Harry

King Charles is reportedly angered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip and is doing everything in his power to stop it happening again

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

King Charles pays tribute to Commonwealth personnel amid major steps against Meghan, Harry

King Charles has paid touching tribute to Commonwealth personnel days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly left the monarch furious with their Nigeria trip.

King Charles remembered the Commonwealth personnel in his message to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

In his message, King Charles says: “On this Eightieth Anniversary, let us pause to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by so many for the cause of freedom in Europe - perhaps ever more poignant today.

“Let us remember all those who fought in the campaign, including the lives of the Commonwealth personnel who never returned home and lie, or are remembered, in the Cassino War Cemetery. And let us also recall the hardships, service and suffering of the Italian civilian population during this period.”

The monarch’s remarks came days after reports he was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit' following their Nigeria trip.

Earlier, royal expert Tom Quinn had claimed that King Charles was angered by Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip and was doing everything in his power to stop it happening again.

Princess Diana's brother reveals most 'astonishingly beautiful' gift days after supporting Prince Harry
Princess Diana's brother reveals most 'astonishingly beautiful' gift days after supporting Prince Harry
Prince Harry faces resistance as he seeks forgiveness and Royal family reunion video
Prince Harry faces resistance as he seeks forgiveness and Royal family reunion
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 6th wedding anniversary amid royal family snub
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 6th wedding anniversary amid royal family snub
King Charles sends clear message to Meghan Markle, Harry amid rift? video
King Charles sends clear message to Meghan Markle, Harry amid rift?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage NOT over yet but ‘tensions are high'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage NOT over yet but ‘tensions are high'
King Charles ‘absolute priority' is unity of monarchy: Expert
King Charles ‘absolute priority' is unity of monarchy: Expert
Prince Harry ‘rushed into marriage' with Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry ‘rushed into marriage' with Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry branded ‘unsuccessful as a man' on wedding anniversary
Prince Harry branded ‘unsuccessful as a man' on wedding anniversary
Princess Diana would have ‘protected' Prince Harry from Meghan: Expert
Princess Diana would have ‘protected' Prince Harry from Meghan: Expert
Prince Harry let ‘nerves take control' on wedding day with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry let ‘nerves take control' on wedding day with Meghan Markle
Prince William pranked ‘madly in love' Prince Harry, Meghan on wedding day
Prince William pranked ‘madly in love' Prince Harry, Meghan on wedding day
Prince William, Kate Middleton love spread like ‘wildfires' during Scotland days
Prince William, Kate Middleton love spread like ‘wildfires' during Scotland days