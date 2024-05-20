King Charles pays tribute to Commonwealth personnel amid major steps against Meghan, Harry

King Charles has paid touching tribute to Commonwealth personnel days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly left the monarch furious with their Nigeria trip.



King Charles remembered the Commonwealth personnel in his message to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

In his message, King Charles says: “On this Eightieth Anniversary, let us pause to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by so many for the cause of freedom in Europe - perhaps ever more poignant today.

“Let us remember all those who fought in the campaign, including the lives of the Commonwealth personnel who never returned home and lie, or are remembered, in the Cassino War Cemetery. And let us also recall the hardships, service and suffering of the Italian civilian population during this period.”

The monarch’s remarks came days after reports he was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit' following their Nigeria trip.

Earlier, royal expert Tom Quinn had claimed that King Charles was angered by Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip and was doing everything in his power to stop it happening again.