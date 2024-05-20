King Charles reacts to Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle?

King Charles has seemingly reacted as Prince William and Rose Hanbury affair rumours have resurfaced amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.



William and Lady Rose Hanbury's alleged affair rumours started back in 2019.

Rumors flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy' following her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Colbert said on March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.



“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Hanbury, through her lawyers had dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers "the rumours are completely false."

However, the In Touch Weekly, citing sources, has claimed that King Charles is still worried that Prince William could repeat the same mistake he made himself when he cheated on his mother, Princess Diana.

The insider admitted “It’s a very awkward situation.”

Meanwhile, Lady Rose Hanbury is seemingly back in the royal family fold as she was spotted with Queen Camilla recently for the first time after she rejected alleged affair with Prince William.