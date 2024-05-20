 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of taking advantage of King Charles' cancer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions seen as threat to Royal Family's authority

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions are being seen as threat to the Royal Family's authority following their recent trip to Nigeria.

While bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for "standing frozen" as the British national anthem played during their ‘faux-royal’ tour to promote the Invictus Games.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that Harry “hated” the national anthem as he stood frozen there and did not sing along due to his strained bond with King Charles and the rest of the royal family.

She then went on to drag the couple for taking advantage of King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, claiming they are trying to snatch their “authority” away.

Levin said, "He [Harry] says that it's important for us to meet directly with people supporting our causes and listen to bring about solutions, support and positive change.”

"There's a lot wrong with that because it's not his job. He is not a [working] member of the Royal Family. He's not working for them and he is going to start repairing things and handling things and making it all right,” she continued.

"And I think this is the implication, that they want to go to other places around and take it over from the King and the family because it's difficult for them at the moment.

"They can't go abroad because of the cancer issue. So they're trying to take it away. I think it's very, very dangerous."

