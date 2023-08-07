‘Strictly’ star and British athlete Greg Rutherford rushed 'screaming' to hospital

‘Strictly’ star and British athlete Greg Rutherford is rushed “screaming” to the hospital

Strictly Come Dancing star and British athlete Greg Rutherford was rushed “screaming” to the hospital by his fiancée Susie Verrill after an intense health scare. Greg was left delirious as he clawed at his skin due to a suspected allergic reaction.

Susan was then forced to drive him to the hospital herself as the wait for the ambulance was up to forty minutes. She took to her Instagram page to recall the terrifying incident, saying she watched him slip into a drug-like state before he was finally “pumped full of steroids and antihistamines” in the hospital.

The pair have been a couple since 2012 and are the proud parents of two-year-old Daphne, eight-year-old Milo and five-year-old Rex. Penning a note, Susan explained:

“Had quite literally the scariest time of my life yesterday…

Was enjoying a lovely roast at a friend's house with the kids, Greg was at home because he'd been for a run and he text to say he was having an allergic reaction to something and felt itchy.

I didn't think much of it until he rang me screaming two minutes later. And I mean SCREAMING. He shouted 'YOU NEED TO GET HERE NOW' and so I drove back to our house while calling an ambulance, terrified I was about to get home and find him not breathing.

999 said it would take 40 minutes, but that's another issue to discuss for another day. Anyway I ran in the house found Greg there again, screaming. Acting like one of those people you see in videos where they've taken bath salts...

He was clawing at his skin and just screaming. Repeatedly. He ran to our car and while I rang 999 again to say I'd have to take him, we had to run every red light and I had to focus on not crashing while he screamed and tried to grab the wheel...

He was delirious and I looked like I was kidnapping him. I was on the phone to the 999 call handler and the poor girl just kep saying, 'OK, yeah he doesn't sound good, please be safe but hurry.”