Elizabeth Banks, Don Cheadle, Jessica Biel to star in ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ special

Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks to star in the ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ special

Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Don Cheadle are a few of the celebrities who will be making a special appearance on a Stand Up To Cancer special on August 19. Joining them for the one-hour special will be Jessica’s husband Justin Timberlake.

The celebrity couple previously attended an event for Stand Up To Cancer back in 2012 in Los Angeles.

Several more big names will be making an appearance including Julianne Moore, Danai Gurira, Ken Jeong, Tony Hale, Eric Stonestreet, Maria Menounos, Jimmy Smits and Katie Couric.

The televised special will also feature comedy skits from their past shows including ones from Zach Galifianakis, Bill Hader, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jon Hamm, Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy and Matthew McConaughey along with previous musical performances from The Who, Brittany Howard and Simone Ledward Boseman.

The event will follow a specific format of "How It Started, How It’s Going," of which the aim will be to celebrate their "impact and progress over the last 15 years."

A press release from the show explained: "Over the course of one hour, the show will celebrate 15 years of cutting-edge cancer research and highlight special moments with stars from film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the SU2C movement.

The show will also feature renowned SU2C-funded cancer scientists, who will discuss the progress being made in the fight against cancer and the critical need to continue to fund life-saving research," it continued. "There will also be touching stories from cancer survivors who have received breakthrough treatments supported by SU2C.”