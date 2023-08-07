Angela Scanlon confirmed for 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2023 lineup

Angela Scanlon, an Irish TV presenter is the latest contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 lineup of the show.



Angela expressed his joy and appeared to be over the moon about joining the Strictly Come Dancing family.

According to Metro, the TV presenter appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast show and opened up about joining the show.

She said, "I am excited. I am not great at keeping a secret, it's a bit of a relief. But it's all very real now."

Angela added that she only told a few people, "I have told only 1700 of my closest friends."

She continued, "I have no idea how my pelvic floor will react to that level of jumping."

While she appeared to be excited about the opportunity she had a lot of questions, "Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!?"

Angela said that she was delighted but also panicked at the same time.

The Irish TV presenter is known for hosting an interior design show for BBC Two titled Your Home Made Perfect.

She also has the honour of being the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have her own Saturday night chat show titled Ask Me Anything on RTE One.

Angela is the sixth to join the list of Strictly Come Dancing contestants including Eddie Kadi, Amanda Abbington, Layton Williams, Angela Rippon, and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.