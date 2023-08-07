Zoe Saldaña reflects on work ethic of Latinos: ‘You work until the day you die’

File footage

Zoe Saldaña recently shared her experiences as a woman of color in the film industry, emphasizing the extra effort she has had to put in to achieve her goals.



In an interview with PORTER, the American-Dominican actress, aged 45, discussed the challenges faced by Latinos, stating that they are accustomed to working tirelessly throughout their lives.

Zoe, who is married to Marco Perego-Saldaña and has three children, expressed gratitude towards her husband for taking on the majority of the childcare responsibilities with "no resentment" while she pursues her career.

During the interview, she also reflected on her strong work ethic, attributing it to her Latino heritage. "There is no retirement, you know. Latinos are like that. You work until the day you die. It's part of life. It's part of your culture.

"When you start out and you are a person of colour and you are female, you feel like you work twice as hard and it takes twice as long. We are finally reaping the benefits of all the hard labor. I honestly feel like we're just getting started."

In addition to discussing her career and heritage, Zoe touched upon her family life. She praised her husband's active participation in domestic responsibilities, saying, "I have a partner who is an active participant in our domestic life.”

"I know that soon it'll be my turn to pass that baton, but he did it with love and no resentment."

In the accompanying shoot, the Avatar actress looked stunning in various outfits, including a black bralette paired with high-waisted white tailored trousers, a structured black strapless dress, a glamorous red dress, a long beige coat, and a casual blue shirt and jeans ensemble.

Throughout her career, Zoe has achieved recognition for her roles in popular franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, and Star Trek.