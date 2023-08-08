Prince Harry looking for 'silver of hope' as Royal Family goes to Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have an open invitation to join the Royal Family for their annual Scottish holiday.

King Charles alongside his heirs will stay at Balmoral Castle over the summer in a bid to carry out the tradition laid out by late Queen Elizabeth II.

While Sussexes reside in America, it is indicated that the family of four has an “open invitation” situation.

A source reveals: “If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Daniela Elser tells news.com.au that the trip might erase bad memories between both the parties.

"The King’s private Scottish estate would make a lot of sense for a face-to-face meeting.

"Charles and Harry would be away from the Buckingham Palace courtiers, a number of whom the duke took aim at in Spare. Added to which, there are 50,000 acres to roam, there would be no press in sight."

She added: "Given that Harry and Meghan have never stayed there with his family during the Windsors’ usual getaway, it might also represent neutral-ish territory and a place that comes with no bad memories."



Harry and Meghan left UK in 2020 to fly to the US. The couple now lives in California.