Meghan Markle could come 'very close' to Barbie's success: Here's How

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could trump Barbie's success with their new venture, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently spent £3 million to buy the movie rights of 'Meet Me At The Lake' by Carley Fortune, could reclaim their lost reputation.

PR expert Mayah Riaz notes the staggering deal could also allow the couple to break records of Margot Robbie's latest production.



“Harry and Meghan are no strangers to attracting millions of eyes upon what they do and this will be no different,” she said.

“I believe the film could hit record numbers in the first week at the box office," Ms Riaz noted.

“Everyone will be talking about it for weeks leading up to the release as well as afterwards,” Riaz told the Mirror.

“It might not beat the record of Barbie at the box office but I believe it could come very close second to it," she conjectured.

Meghan and Harry previously worked with Netflix to create their namesake docuseries about their exit from the Royal Family.