Prince Harry arrives in Japan without Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has arrived in Japan with his friend and fellow polo player Nacho Figueras.



Royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared a footage from the Japanese media to reveal the Duke has arrived in Tokyo without his wife Meghan Markle.

Sharing the footage, the royal expert tweeted, "Watch: Prince Harry wearing an Archewell cap has arrived in Japan with pal Nacho Figueras to take part in ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, tomorrow."

Following the summit in Japan, Prince Harry will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12.



According to Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso that gives hope to children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th August.”