Sandra Bullock prioritized Bryan Randall over Hollywood career amid his battle with ALS

Sandra Bullock took a break from her Hollywood career to be with her partner Bryan Randall while he battled cruel degenerative disease, ALS.

The Bird Box star, who is said to have exchanged vows with the late photographer in 2017 on his birthday, put her career on pause to be there for Randall.

For her last film The Lost City beside Channing Tatum, Bullock was seen sans Randall on red-carpets, leading many to speculate relationship trouble, however, the truth was indeed devastating.

According to Page Six, few people in Bullock circle knew of Randall’s sickness including Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Holloway and his wife, Yessica.

During the promotion of 2022 film, Bullock announced her acting break, saying she just wants to be “home” without giving any hint to what was actually going on in her life at the time.

“I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, I just want to be at home,'” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

“Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing,” she added.

On another occasion, while speaking to reporter Tracy Smith, the Proposal actor said The Lost City would be her last film for a while, saying, “And I don’t know what ‘a while’ is. I don’t know what that is.”

Now, in a chat with Page Six, a top Hollywood producer said, “I don’t think people knew that Sandra actually took off to care for Bryan.”

Calling Bullock “beloved” in Hollywood, the anonymous producer said, “I’m gutted for her.”

Bullock was hardly seen in public following her acting break including one time with her longtime agent, Kevin Huvane of CAA for dinner at Blue Ribbon in Soho in April.

Not only she looked gloomy, but according to the publication, the actor seemed exhausted and close to tears as Huvane kept his arm around her.

“I know that her agents have been extremely protective of her,” a CAA-connected source spilt to the publication. “No one said a word.”