Watch: Farhan Akhtar releases first teaser for ‘Don 3’

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has just taken to social media to surprise fans with the first-ever look into the teaser for the Don 3 movie.

This has come after weeks of speculation and anticipation from die-hard fans.

This is after the original which came alive due to the work of Amitabh Bachchan (in the 1978 hit Don).

The announcement has been made via a video upload that has been made in collaboration with Excel Movies.

This video opens with a neon cityscape as well as multiple close-up shots of candle fires, loaded guns and a first-ever look into the character as well.

In the video there is also a voice over that says, “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab? Poochte hain yeh sab. Unse keh do ki phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir saamne jald aane ko (When will the sleeping lion wake up? Everybody wants to know. Tell them, I am here).”

Kya hai taakat meri, kya hai himmat meri, phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri, jeetna hi mera kaam hai (I’m back to show you what I’m made of).



It also concludes with the reference of the iconic lines, “Tum toh hai jaante jo mera naam hai. 11 mulkon ki police dhoondti hai mujhe, par pakad paaya hai mujhko kaun? Main hoon Don. (You already know my name. The police of 11 countries are looking for me, but who has caught me? No one, because I am Don).”