Cardi B's mic fetches mouth-watering sum on auction

Cardi B's thrown microphone profits will go to charities

Cardi B may have dodged the charges on her mic-throwing incident, but the tossing audio device, surprisingly, attracted 100,000 after it was put up for auction.

The infamous microphone was listed on eBay by a person attesting its originality and has fetched a whopping sum of $99,900 in bids after started from a humble $500.

Scott Fisher, head of the audio company, The Wave said the proceeds from the auction would be split into two charities - the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

The much-reported incident occurred on July 29, when at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, the Bodak Yellow rapper launched her mic onto the crowd after one of the concertgoers splashed the drink on her.

It’s unknown whether the Grammy winner hit the drink throwing-person, but a woman came forward to claim that the tossed mic hit her instead of the targeted culprit.

The fan was instantly escorted from the show, and the mic was returned to the rapper to resume the concert.

But additional footage after the concert put a question mark on Cardi’s prompt reaction as she was seen urging fans to cool her by throwing water on her before the incident.