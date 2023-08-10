 
Lewis Capaldi enjoys downtime amidst tour date cancellations

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer, was spotted enjoying some downtime with friends in North London as he headed out for lunch on Wednesday. Lewis was seen sitting with two of his friends at an outdoor table at "Melrose and More Cafe" in Hampstead, enjoying the sunny weather.

The 26-year-old singer, who had to cancel all his tour dates due to mental health issues and his Tourette's problems, is reportedly taking some time to relax now. 

According to MailOnline, Lewis's wardrobe choice for the outing was casual; he wore an oversized T-shirt and paired it with black shorts. He completed his look with a pair of white trainers as he accompanied his pals to the lunch venue.

Last month, Lewis struggled to finish his headline set at Glastonbury, Following the incident he announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates that included 24 shows for his Broker by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour.

The singer is currently taking a break from touring and producing music to focus on his mental and physical health and is often spotted out and about in London in recent days. 

