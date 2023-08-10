'Stranger Things' star David Harbour unveils career aspirations

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour talks about his career aspirations

David Harbour, famously known for playing town police chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, has recently reflected on his journey as an actor and discussed career aspirations.

Harbour is waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike settlement as filming of the fifth season of Stranger Things has been halted by the strike.

In an interview with Insider, The actor reflected on his journey with the show since 2016 and said, "During the first year of the show, in conversation with a publicist I said, 'I love my character and I love this show'."

He added that he didn't want to be just that character or that guy for the rest of his life.

As Stranger Things moves towards its end, Harbour has gotten a headstart as he is getting featured in several films.

He plays Red Guardian in Marvel Cinematic Universe and a bloody Santa Claus in Voilent Night, the title character in a Hellboy reboot, and a racing coach in the upcoming Gran Turismo.

Harbour said that a whole new world opened for him by being on Netflix, reports Deadline.

He shared his aspirations of becoming a great like George Clooney. He added that he wants to explore his abilities and make original movies that go to the theatres.