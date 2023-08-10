One 'Game of Thrones' character wants role in 'Jon Snow' series

This 'Game of Thrones' character was part of 37 that survived till the end

Jon Snow's spinoff is reportedly in the making, and Ser Davos or Liam Cunningham wants to be part of it.

In a chat with Den of Geek, the Irish actor revealed he reached out to Kit Harrington to express his wish, "I did send a text saying, 'Better Call Davos,'" referring to AMC's hit show Better Call Saul.



"I haven't heard anything back," Cunningham admitted. "You probably know more than I do. I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!"

In the hugely popular Game of Thrones, the 62-year-old's character Ser Davos Seaworth was one of the 37 luckiest characters to survive the HBO series infamous for killing characters.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow's sequel was reportedly greenlighted in 2022 with Harrington as the lead.

Later, George R. R. Martin also confirmed the development in his blog post as he revealed the title of the show, Snow. But the author added the series status has yet to be officially announced.