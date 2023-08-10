Prince Harry is ‘stealing’ life from Archie & Lilibet

Prince Harry has just been held accused of keeping Archie and Lilibet from getting to have the same relationships he once relied on his youth.



Namely his bond with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, alongside other royal kids.

In light of this, royal expert Angela Levin has stepped forward with thoughts of her own, regarding the matter.

She shed light on everything in a piece for Express UK.

In this piece, she pointed out the brutal irony that is at play, for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She was quoted saying, “Isn’t it ironic, then, that given how much the Duke of Sussex values the support and kindness of his royal cousins, that he has made it extremely difficult for his own children, Archie and Lilibet, to reap the benefits of having such a relationship with William and Kate’s children.”

“George, Charlotte and prize winner face-puller, five-year-old Louis, would doubtless dote on the mini-Sussexes,” Ms Levin also said.

“As the older first cousins, they might also feel a sense of protection as well as fun when spending time with Harry's son and daughter.”

“Yet Harry's spectacular fall out with his brother and sister-in-law and fleeing the UK to make a home thousands of miles away, means the opportunities for the little royal cousins to become playmates are almost non-existent.”

For those unversed, this clap-back has come in reference to Prince Harry’s most recent antics, with Netflix, and the decision to buy rights to a rom-com that deals with childhood trauma, as well as the mental health woes that arise after losing a parent to a car crash.