Prince Harry rejects divorce rumours with Meghan Markle in Japan

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has rejected rumours of rift and divorce with a sweet gesture for wife Meghan Markle as he visited Japan.



Archie and Lilibet doting father traveled to Tokyo to promote his charity Sentebale, where he was spotted in the Japanese capital with his longtime friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Taking to Instagram, Nacho, who is also a polo player shared a silly photo alongside Prince Harry at a local store and wrote in the caption, “Shopping for our wives."

Prince Harry’s latest move and photos clearly rejected rift and divorce rumours with his wife Meghan Markle.

Nacho further said in the caption, “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

Prince Harry's shopping for Meghan Markle came amid rumours their marriage was on the rocks and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were"taking time apart" to heal and rebuild their marriage.

