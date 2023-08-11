 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry rejects divorce rumours with Meghan Markle in Japan

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Prince Harry rejects divorce rumours with Meghan Markle in Japan

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has rejected rumours of rift and divorce with a sweet gesture for wife Meghan Markle as he visited Japan.

Archie and Lilibet doting father traveled to Tokyo to promote his charity Sentebale, where he was spotted in the Japanese capital with his longtime friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Taking to Instagram, Nacho, who is also a polo player shared a silly photo alongside Prince Harry at a local store and wrote in the caption, “Shopping for our wives."

Prince Harry’s latest move and photos clearly rejected rift and divorce rumours with his wife Meghan Markle.

Nacho further said in the caption, “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

Prince Harry's shopping for Meghan Markle came amid rumours their marriage was on the rocks and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were"taking time apart" to heal and rebuild their marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney tease royal visit in 'Welcome To Wrexham' season 2

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney tease royal visit in 'Welcome To Wrexham' season 2
Pedro Pascal shut out from attending his own tribute exhibition in Margate

Pedro Pascal shut out from attending his own tribute exhibition in Margate
Kylie Jenner's blissful 26th birthday: Beach getaway and sea turtles

Kylie Jenner's blissful 26th birthday: Beach getaway and sea turtles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle earn success over 'Royal Family secrets'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle earn success over 'Royal Family secrets'
Lil Tay's ex-manager reacts to death hoax with explosive 13-word message

Lil Tay's ex-manager reacts to death hoax with explosive 13-word message
Prince William was shut down by Meghan Markle after 'pointing fingers' at Duchess video

Prince William was shut down by Meghan Markle after 'pointing fingers' at Duchess
Prince Harry talks about personal 'healing journey' in special video video

Prince Harry talks about personal 'healing journey' in special video
Princess Diana had second 'secret' dress on King Charles wedding

Princess Diana had second 'secret' dress on King Charles wedding
Peter Andre sets clear rules for daughter Princess amidst dating news

Peter Andre sets clear rules for daughter Princess amidst dating news