Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her “Product Testing Crew”

Kaley Cuoco joked on her Instagram that her little one Matilda and her dogs are the “Product Testing Crew” for her own brand Oh Norman. She shared an image of her baby and her pups for her 7.9 million social media followers.

She revealed that all of them played an important role when creating the dog products for her brand which is all set to launch in the fall of 2023. She captioned the first photo, writing: “I have the cutest @ohnorman product testing crew!!”

The first image showed Matilda as she was next to one of the dogs, Miss Opal. The next photo showed her other two dogs with the words “King & Ruby, Safety Inspectors” as the image showed the two pups snuggled in blankets.

In the third image, Miss Opal could be seen with her paw on an Oh Norman product as Kaley captioned the picture, writing “Miss Opal, Quality Control Officer.”

The final image revealed the last member of her crew, baby Matilda who was seen laying back in a patterned blanket with the caption “Tildy, Market Value Expert”.

Oh Norman is named after her dog who sadly passed away at the age of fourteen back in 2021.