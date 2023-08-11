Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV

Fans of the K-pop group BTS noticed a heartwarming detail in the music video from V’s solo song, Rainy Days. Fans linked the detail to a common sight for BTS fans, V’s dog Yeontan.

Yeontan has made several appearances in BTS videos and is considered by many as another member of the group. V, whose real name is Taehyung, is set to release his official solo debut in September.

Before the release of Rainy Days, fans began to joke that Yeontan would be the star of the album as he made appearances in photos, Spotify as well as the album cover. After Taehyung released the video for Rainy Days on August 11, Yeontan made appearances in that as well.





Fans noticed in the video that the colour palette in shades of blues and yellows was recurring and since blue and yellow are one of the few shades that dogs are able to see in, it seems as if the video was filmed from the point of view of Yeontan.

One fan wrote: “dogs can only see things in shades of blue or yellow, and when you look at the MV, it's mostly in those colours... does that mean we're watching this from Yeontan's POV?”

Another fan added: “What if Rainy Days MV is from Yeontan point of view?

The MV has yellow and blue as main colors which are known to be two main colors that the dogs can see.

He is also observing Tae and being next to him while he reminisce about someone who misses,” while another added: “Apparently Taehyung made on purpose the whole "Rainy Days" mv mostly in yellow and blue palette for showing us yeontan's perspective since dogs can only perceive those 2 colors, like his mind never fails to amaze me omg.”