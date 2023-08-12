Rihanna gives birth to baby girl a year after welcoming son with A$AP Rocky: Report

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to her second child, a daughter, a year after she welcomed her son, RZA Athelson, with partner A$AP Rocky.

As per a report published by MediaTakeOut, the Umbrella hitmaker and the rapper became parents for the second time on August 9, 2023.

The loved-up couple, who started dating in November 2020, have not confirmed the news about the arrival of their little bundle of joy as of yet.

However, an insider talked to Rolling Stone about RiRi and Rocky’s little girl, describing her as a "perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes."

Rihanna shocked the world when she flaunted her baby bump while performing on one of the world’s biggest stage, Super Bowl Halftime show, in a gorgeous red outfit, back in February.

The popstar first embraced motherhood when she gave birth to her son last year in May but revealed his name few days before his first birthday.

The couple even refrained from sharing any photos of their baby boy till they enthralled their fans with a video of their then seven-month-old boy on TikTok, back in December.