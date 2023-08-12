 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Salman Khan reacts to 'Gadar 2' smashing box-office collection

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Salman Khan shared the celebratory post on Instagram about 'Gadar 2'

Gadar 2 has lit the box office on fire with Sunny Deol returning as Tara Singh, led to a glowing response by the industry fraternity, including megastar Salman Khan.

The Bollywood Bhai gave a shout-out to the film's roaring opening day collection - a whopping INR 40 cr - on Instagram.

"Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening (Two and a half kilo hand equals to ₹40 crore opening). Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameeshapatel9 @anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @zeestudiosofficial #TeamGadar," added the 57-year-old who was also credited as box-office king.

Sharing Khan's post on her Story with Main Nikla Gaddi Leke's track in the background, Kangana Ranaut also celebrated the movie's success.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film, contrary to its prequel theme of Partition, is based on the commotion of 1971's Crush India Movement, where the film's lead Tara Singh attempts to save his son from the enemy forces.

