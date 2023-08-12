‘It's finally game day!’: Jonas Brothers prepare for first show of ‘The Tour’ at Yankee Stadium

Jonas Brothers will begin their tour today at the Yankee Stadium in New York

When the Jonas Brothers were strategizing their upcoming tour, they were determined to follow one principle: aim high or don't bother.

This philosophy led them to secure Yankee Stadium for the initial two shows of their expansive new tour, aptly named The Tour, a venture that ambitiously spans their entire band journey.

With Joe, 33, Nick, 31, and Kevin Jonas, 35, at the helm, the trio boasts an extensive repertoire. The Tour is poised to showcase tracks from five distinct albums, encompassing their latest release, The Album, from May, as well as beloved hits like 2019's Happiness Begins and 2008's A Little Bit Longer.

Taking to Instagram, they shared their excitement for Saturday’s show, “WOW! It's finally game day!”

The trio revealed that they couldn’t get any sleep last night as they prepared for their first show, “We can't believe August 12th is here and we are so incredibly excited to share this experience with you at Yankee Stadium! We'll be honest - we barely slept last night. We're ready to go!”

“Tonight is a celebration of the journey we've been on for the last 18 years with you! All of us chose to do life together, the ups, downs, and growth along the way,” they continued. “It's such an honor to see so many of the same faces at our concerts. Let's be clear - The Tour would not exist without YOU!”

From the very beginning, you've stood by us, cheering us on through every twist and turn,” the statement continued, reflecting on support from devoted fans. “Your support has been the driving force behind our music, our performances, and our evolution as artists. We truly couldn't have come this far without your constant presence in our lives - our extended family.”

The beloved pop band also revealed that they’ll be delighting fans with songs from five albums in each one of their shows. “We believe the future is full of hope and are especially excited to create unforgettable moments on The Tour as we play 5 Albums Every. Single. Night.”

“It's gonna be a wonderful, emotional and fun experience for all of us! We poured our hearts into putting this show together. Because it was such an undertaking, we will be starting at 8:00pm sharp to ensure we can pack as much music into the night as we possibly can,” they concluded.