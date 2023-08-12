 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Meghan Markle's 'mysterious' wrist patch explained

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Meghan Markle's 'mysterious' wrist patch explained  

Meghan Markle left thousands of people wondering about a mysterious circular patch seen on her wrist during her latest outing.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a camel coat and cashmere shawl in 70-degree California weather.

Her latest outing comes just days after she was spotted enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

For those unaware, the patch seen on Duchess's wrist belongs to NuCalm, the world's first, and only, patented neuroscience technology to lower stress and improve sleep quality without drugs.

The NuCalm stimulation patches are electrically charged and quantum imprinted aimed at delivering a pure biosignal to the body.

Meghan Markle came out without Prince Harry who is currently visiting Asia with his friend Nacho.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.


