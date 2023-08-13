 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

England triumph over Colombia 2-1, securing Women's World Cup Semifinal spot

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

England reached the Womens World Cup semifinals after narrowly beating Colombia.—PA
England reached the Women's World Cup semifinals after narrowly beating Colombia.—PA 

England emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Colombia, securing their place in the Women's World Cup semifinals. 

The encounter saw goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo exploit defensive errors, ultimately propelling England past their determined opponents.

Colombia, making their debut in this stage of the tournament, shook the favourites as they gained an early 1-0 lead through a spectacular strike from Leicy Santos. This remarkable run for Colombia was ignited by their upset victory over Germany in the group stage. However, the tide shifted, and England's Lionesses rebounded to secure their spot in the semifinals, where they will face Australia.

Despite being the European champions, England faced challenges finding their rhythm in the knockout stages. They secured their spot in the semis through a penalty shootout against Nigeria, followed by a less-than-convincing victory against Colombia. Regardless of the struggles, England's experience under coach Sarina Wiegman, who has lost only one match during her two-year tenure, played a pivotal role in their advancement.

Goalscorer Alessia Russo acknowledged the team's resilience, stating, "We did have to dig deep, absolutely... they [Colombia] have so many talented players that can cause you trouble within a second, but I thought our backline was brilliant."

The Lionesses displayed early attacking intent, but it was a header from Russo and Rachel Daly's attempt that met the goalkeeper's arms. Colombia showcased their attacking prowess, with teenage sensation Linda Caicedo's skilful runs creating uncertainty among defenders.

A pivotal moment arrived just before halftime, with Santos unleashing a magnificent strike that found the net, putting Colombia in the lead. England's response was swift, as Hemp capitalized on goalkeeper Catalina Perez's error, equalizing the score just before halftime.

Hemp's goal marked a historic moment as she became the youngest player to score for England in a Women's World Cup knockout match, surpassing her teammate Lucy Bronze's record from 2015.

In the second half, England took the lead from an unexpected position. A speculative long ball from Georgia Stanway evaded the Colombian defence, allowing Russo to slot the ball into the net. Despite late Colombian pressure, England maintained their lead, setting up a semifinal clash with old rival and co-host Australia.

The upcoming semifinal, scheduled at Sydney's Stadium Australia, promises an exciting showdown for both teams. Russo expressed her enthusiasm for the challenge, acknowledging the excitement of playing against the best and facing a spirited host nation with their passionate fanbase.

As England prepares for their semifinal battle, their journey reflects the unpredictable nature of football and the resilience required to conquer formidable opponents on the path to glory.

More From Sports:

Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich, ending record Tottenham stint

Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich, ending record Tottenham stint
Australia advance to Women's World Cup semis in thrilling shoot-out

Australia advance to Women's World Cup semis in thrilling shoot-out
Ahmed Zero playfully brands Ronaldo 'second best' in online banter

Ahmed Zero playfully brands Ronaldo 'second best' in online banter
India defeat Malaysia to win Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

India defeat Malaysia to win Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Congratulations pour in for Faheem Ashraf after engagement

Congratulations pour in for Faheem Ashraf after engagement
Young batter Tanzid Tamim named in Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023

Young batter Tanzid Tamim named in Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan probes death of porter on K2 after distressing video went viral

Pakistan probes death of porter on K2 after distressing video went viral
'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning

'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning
PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup

PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup
Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan

Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan
Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal
Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary