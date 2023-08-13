England triumph over Colombia 2-1, securing Women's World Cup Semifinal spot

England reached the Women's World Cup semifinals after narrowly beating Colombia.—PA

England emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Colombia, securing their place in the Women's World Cup semifinals.

The encounter saw goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo exploit defensive errors, ultimately propelling England past their determined opponents.

Colombia, making their debut in this stage of the tournament, shook the favourites as they gained an early 1-0 lead through a spectacular strike from Leicy Santos. This remarkable run for Colombia was ignited by their upset victory over Germany in the group stage. However, the tide shifted, and England's Lionesses rebounded to secure their spot in the semifinals, where they will face Australia.

Despite being the European champions, England faced challenges finding their rhythm in the knockout stages. They secured their spot in the semis through a penalty shootout against Nigeria, followed by a less-than-convincing victory against Colombia. Regardless of the struggles, England's experience under coach Sarina Wiegman, who has lost only one match during her two-year tenure, played a pivotal role in their advancement.

Goalscorer Alessia Russo acknowledged the team's resilience, stating, "We did have to dig deep, absolutely... they [Colombia] have so many talented players that can cause you trouble within a second, but I thought our backline was brilliant."

The Lionesses displayed early attacking intent, but it was a header from Russo and Rachel Daly's attempt that met the goalkeeper's arms. Colombia showcased their attacking prowess, with teenage sensation Linda Caicedo's skilful runs creating uncertainty among defenders.

A pivotal moment arrived just before halftime, with Santos unleashing a magnificent strike that found the net, putting Colombia in the lead. England's response was swift, as Hemp capitalized on goalkeeper Catalina Perez's error, equalizing the score just before halftime.

Hemp's goal marked a historic moment as she became the youngest player to score for England in a Women's World Cup knockout match, surpassing her teammate Lucy Bronze's record from 2015.

In the second half, England took the lead from an unexpected position. A speculative long ball from Georgia Stanway evaded the Colombian defence, allowing Russo to slot the ball into the net. Despite late Colombian pressure, England maintained their lead, setting up a semifinal clash with old rival and co-host Australia.

The upcoming semifinal, scheduled at Sydney's Stadium Australia, promises an exciting showdown for both teams. Russo expressed her enthusiasm for the challenge, acknowledging the excitement of playing against the best and facing a spirited host nation with their passionate fanbase.

As England prepares for their semifinal battle, their journey reflects the unpredictable nature of football and the resilience required to conquer formidable opponents on the path to glory.