 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ludacris reflects on hip-hop journey as genre celebrates 50th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Ludacris reflects on hip-hop journey as genre celebrates 50th anniversary
Ludacris reflects on hip-hop journey as genre celebrates 50th anniversary

American rapper Ludacris recently reflected on his hip-hop journey as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.

Ludacris, an acclaimed hip-hop artist, said that for him, life is all about evolving, but that doesn't mean that his focus has changed from music to somewhere else.

In an interview with People magazine, the 45-year-old icon stated, "I stayed true to myself and who I am in all shapes, forms, and fashions of the word."

The Fast and Furious star added that things have changed just in terms of the progress of his subject matter.

He continued, "It's a beautiful thing when an artist talks about the progression and evolution of not only his music but also his reality."

Marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Luda reflected on his career, saying, "I started rapping at the lunch table for my friends as a kid, and now my music has taken me to a place of respect, understanding, camaraderie, versatility, and extreme recognition."

Reacting to a question about what the 50th anniversary of hip-hop means to him. The rapper said, "I think I am growing up with hip-hop, so I guess it's surreal for me."

Ludacris has sold over 24 million records till now and revealed that his first Incognergro is still the closest to his heart. 

Ludacris - Get Back (Official Music Video)


More From Entertainment:

JLo's stylish Italian escapade: Seaside meals, shopping sprees, and summer fun

JLo's stylish Italian escapade: Seaside meals, shopping sprees, and summer fun
Gal Gadot 'touched' by Margot Robbie's heartfelt comments

Gal Gadot 'touched' by Margot Robbie's heartfelt comments
Junior, son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, released by record company after struggles with album sales

Junior, son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, released by record company after struggles with album sales
Brody Jenner aims to break parenting mold set by Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner aims to break parenting mold set by Caitlyn Jenner
Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground

Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground
Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home

Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home
King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis

King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis
Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment

Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment
Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return

Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return
Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos

Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos
Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’

Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’
Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce

Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce