Ludacris reflects on hip-hop journey as genre celebrates 50th anniversary

American rapper Ludacris recently reflected on his hip-hop journey as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.

Ludacris, an acclaimed hip-hop artist, said that for him, life is all about evolving, but that doesn't mean that his focus has changed from music to somewhere else.

In an interview with People magazine, the 45-year-old icon stated, "I stayed true to myself and who I am in all shapes, forms, and fashions of the word."

The Fast and Furious star added that things have changed just in terms of the progress of his subject matter.

He continued, "It's a beautiful thing when an artist talks about the progression and evolution of not only his music but also his reality."

Marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Luda reflected on his career, saying, "I started rapping at the lunch table for my friends as a kid, and now my music has taken me to a place of respect, understanding, camaraderie, versatility, and extreme recognition."

Reacting to a question about what the 50th anniversary of hip-hop means to him. The rapper said, "I think I am growing up with hip-hop, so I guess it's surreal for me."

Ludacris has sold over 24 million records till now and revealed that his first Incognergro is still the closest to his heart.

Ludacris - Get Back (Official Music Video)



