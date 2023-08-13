 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Meghan Markle’s ‘dream’ is becoming Prince Harry’s living ‘nightmare’

Royal experts have just started to comment on the apparent disparity between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s definition of the ‘dream life’.

In an attempt to explain it all, Mr Larcombe spoke to TalkTV’s Vanessa Feltz.

The conversation centered around the couple’s American dream, and whether it had already become a nightmare for the privacy-loving Prince Harry.

He started the entire conversation off by pointing out how ‘good’ the Duchess has it because “[She] is living the dream she had as an aspiring actor.”

Not to mention “[Meghan Markle] is [now] the queen of the city she was once rather anonymous in.”

Whereas, “Prince Harry, who lusts after privacy, is having the exact opposite [experience].”

In the middle of his chat Mr Larcombe also referenced the couple’s most recent public bashing and said, “We have seen how they were portrayed in South Park. It was pretty harsh how they were portrayed as a spoiled couple.”

“Then we recently learned that the couple requested a ride back on Air Force One from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral [in Sept. 2022].” But “they were given the cold shoulder from the president’s team.”

All of this has come under the radar in light of the couple’s most recent ‘humiliation’ that occurred when their HRH titles were stripped. 

