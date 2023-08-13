 
Sunday, August 13, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘failing miserably’ even with ‘honeymoon grace’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘failing miserably’ even with ‘honeymoon grace’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future has just come into question as experts begin to suspect whether they can make it past the honeymoon grace period.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made these revelations regarding the impending ‘decline’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happily ever after.

His claims were made during an interview with TalkTV’s Vanessa Feltz.

In the midst of this chat, Mr Larcombe dished over the ‘impending end’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happiness in the US.

He believes the couple’s time so far could be chalked up to a ‘honeymoon period’ and that it is near its end.

In light of this he told Ms Fletz, “Certainly, the honeymoon for them in America is over.”

However, when it comes to the duo’s future and whether they can continue surviving in such a world, “It remains to be seen whether or not they can carve a future for themselves without having to base everything on them slagging off the royal family left, right, and center, and frankly, I think the jury is out on that.”

For those unversed, these claims and admissions have come shortly after Prince Harry was papped being ‘much happier’ in Japan than in the US.

