Monday, August 14, 2023
Web Desk

‘You are a magnet’: Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas’ ‘incredible’ show at Yankees

Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Priyanka Chopra is proud of husband Nick Jonas for an incredible performance at Yankees
Priyanka Chopra is proud of husband Nick Jonas for an 'incredible' performance at Yankees

Priyanka Chopra was present at Yankees Stadium on Sunday as her husband Nick entertained a huge crowd along with brothers Joe and Kevin.

The actress was even seen wiping tears as she felt proud of her baby daddy. She took to Instagram to celebrate his successful show at the huge venue, writing, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you (heart emoji) Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”

In the post she shared pics of the couple posing together for glamorous shots, in which they were seen hugging and laughing. The Citadel actress looked absolutely stunning in a black and white crop top and skirt as she posed with a mesmerized husband who couldn’t take his eyes off her.

The couple also took their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie to the show and both posted pictures with her to their Instagram handles. Priyanka shared a photo of the family as Nick was putting headphones on Malti’s head.

Meanwhile, Nick shared a photo of Malti and him on the stage as she holds drumsticks and plays with the drums on stage.

Earlier today, Priyanka made headlines for her sweet gesture towards fans at the stadium. In a video going viral on social media, the actress could be seen telling her security “Take it easy, it’s ok” as fans approached her. 

Jonas Brothers are set to perform on Monday again at Yankees Stadium. 

