Monday, August 14, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'getting into fight' over Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton does not want to bury the hatchet with Meghan Markle.

Th Princess of Wales is reportedly arguing with her husband Prince William over the future of Meghan in the Royal Family.

An insider tells OK!: "Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she's not changing her mind about them."

The future Queen is especially upset after Meghan sat in with Oprah Winfrey for her bombshell interview.

"They never apologised for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around."

The source added: "William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry.

"It's a shocking about-face, but he feels it's long overdue."

"But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in," they added.

The couple is also allegedly fighting over the Sussexes, where Kate wants Harry and Meghan to pay the price of what they have done.

"When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight. She'll never forgive Meghan for what she did," the insider noted.

