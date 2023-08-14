 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Kate Middleton uses 'power gestures' to control Prince William

Monday, August 14, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William share secret body language with one another for a healthier relationship.

The Princess of Wales likes to 'control' the Prince of Wales with her 'power gestures' in public.

Quoting about the time when the couple went for their North America tour in 2011, body language expert Judi James notes: "William produced one of his naughtiest, sexiest smiles ever."

She claimed: "Kate has consistently used this ‘control’ gesture throughout her marriage to William and one reason why it is so potent and effective is that it is also so sweet and always so popular with her husband who will produce a totally complimentary body language response that suggests it’s a small power ritual that they both enjoy.

Ms James added: "Kate tends to have the more confident body language and her smile in particular is a perfect ‘royal’ ritual that William has never really managed to crack.

"Kate’s gesture then entails looking up or across at her husband at close quarters, often when he is speaking, and flashing this perfect, Duchenne smile at him.

"This gesture looks like more than just a glance of adoration and flattery. Her smile will often border on a grin that hints at shared humour or a shared joke and he always seems to find this gesture of confidence disarming," established the body language expert.

